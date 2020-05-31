New Delhi: Urging the nation to be more careful from now on as a large part of the economy has opened up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said self-reliant India is the only way to get out of this crisis. Though the nation is moving towards gradual and staggered opening up, the threats have not mitigated and hence the precautions of social distancing must be maintained as before, the PM said addressing the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat on Sunday. Also Read - Maharashtra's Guidelines For Govt Employees: Thermal Screening Before Entering Offices, 3 Ply Mask Must

The address comes a day after the ministry of home affairs has released a guideline for Unlock 1.0 in which the ongoing lockdown will start making way for the resumption of the services. But the threats are not over, the PM said. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Acknowledges Suffering of Poor, Migrants; Asks People to be More Careful as Curbs Eased

Taking about International Yoga Day (June 21) and the importance of Yoga and Ayurveda in bolstering the immunity, the PM said, “I have talked to a number of world leaders who are so much interested in Yoga and Ayurveda. World leaders are asking me whether Ayurveda has anything to fight COVID-19. From Hollywood to Haridwar, Yoga is the new thing for both community and immunity. Yoga has time-tested breathing techniques, pranayamas,” the PM said. Also Read - Coronavirus: Biggest Single-Day Jump of 8,380 Cases Takes India's Tally Beyond 1.82 Lakh; Death Toll Crosses 5,000 | Key Points

“India’s fight against Coronavirus is people-driven. It is important to stay safe to defeat the Coronavirus menace. We must follow ‘Do Gaj Doori’, wear face masks and stay indoors as much possible,” the PM said.

Appreciating the all the frontline workers and also those who are contributing to ease the situation according to their own capacity, the PM said, “What we are seeing in India’s fight against COVID-19 is ‘Seva Shakti’. In the fight against Coronavirus, people across the country have come together and they are doing remarkable work.”