New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the country have neared 2 lakh-mark, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the fatality rate in India is 2.82%, one of the lowest in the world. Also Read - AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020 Rescheduled: Check New Date, Admit Card Details Here

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said over 3,708 COVID-19 patients have cured in the last 24 hours and 95,527 patients have recovered in all, taking the recovery rate to 48.07 per cent. Also Read - Travelling to Delhi From Noida, Ghaziabad or Gurugram? Check Out New Set of Rules Here

He said the 10% of India’s population accounts for 50% of India’s COVID-19-linked deaths. “We have asked all states to analyse the trajectory of the cases in their respective states. If a state thinks that it needs to set up temporary COVID19 care centres then it must do so,” he added. Also Read - India's Drug Regulator Grants Gilead Sciences Marketing Authorisation For Remdesivir

He further added that 73% of COVID-19 deaths in India are people with co-morbidities. “Nearly 14 countries with cumulative population almost equal to that of India have reported 55.2 times more COVID-19 deaths,” he said.

On the other hand, Nivedita Gupta, Scientist at Indian Council of Medical Research, said that 1.20 lakh samples are being tested for COVID-19 on an average per day, and at present, there are 476 government and 205 private labs are testing for the virus.

“We have 681 laboratories that are approved for conducting COVID-19 tests- 476 in the Government sector and 205 in the private sector, as of June 1, 2020. Today, we are conducting 1 lakh 20 thousand tests every day,” Gupta said.

She also added that the Indian RNA extraction kits are now available in good number, RT-PCR kits by 11-12 indigenous vendors are now being used. “We are now in a comfortable position as registered testing, due to identification and hand-holding of domestic players,” she said.

She said that the ICMR is using indigenous platforms for ramping up COVID-19 testing capacity. “Truenat screening and confirmatory tests have now been validated. The outreach of testing has hence been increased since this is available in primary health centres and districts,” Gupta added.