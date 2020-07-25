New Delhi: In a huge country like India, the trajectory of COVID-19 will never be uniform across the states, experts have said. Different states got exposed to the virus at a different time. Some states received two, three spates of the attack, experts said. The first case of COVID-19 in India was detected in Kerala. A few months later, Kerala claimed to have flattened the curve. But now again, the trajectory is upward with community transmission being detected in the coastal areas. Also Read - Tripura Lockdown News: 3-Day Total Shutdown in State From July 27; Number of Cases Near 3,800-Mark

This is why the cities which were at the frontline when the cases broke out are now in the second row, while states like Jharkhand, Bihar stand more vulnerable to the infection, explained Director of the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) professor GVS Murthy

Delhi: Peak will end by July or early August

Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Telangana: Peak will end by September.

Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh: After September as the peak has not arrived yet. The spread has just started only after the return of the migrant labourers.

Kerala is witnessing the second peak, after the resumption of interstate and intra-state movement.

Southern states continued reporting high Coronavirus caseloads on Saturday with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka seeing biggest single-day spikes yet again, while there was no sign of the pandemic abating in Andhra Pradesh, which recorded yet another day of 7,000 plus cases.

Incidentally, Tamil Nadu crossed the grim milestone of two lakh cases, although cured persons outnumbered the active cases.

Kerala witnessed its highest single-day spike so far, recording 1,103 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 18,098. Over 1.5 lakh persons are under observation.

Karnataka’s single-day tally on Saturday stood at 5,072, with nearly half of the cases coming from capital Bengaluru urban alone.

(With Agency Inputs)