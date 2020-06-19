New Delhi: A day after a Niti Aayog team submitted its recommendation of COVID-19 treatment rates in Delhi private hospitals, the Supreme Court said the rates should be uniform in every state and the Centre can cap the upper limit. Also Read - Islamophobia: Telangana High Court Asks Hyderabad Police Why Mostly Muslims Booked For Violating Lockdown

The Niti Aayog price charts were released on Friday. The committee has recommended Rs 8,000-10,000, 13,000-15,000 and 15,000-18,000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without & with ventilator respectively to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of Rs 24,000-25,000, 34,000-43,000 and 44,000-54,000 (excluding PPE cost). Also Read - COVID-19 Treatment: Private Hospitals in Delhi-NCR Can't Overcharge Patients | Check Price

While reviewing the coronavirus situation in Delhi-NCR on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the satellite cities like Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad cannot be separated from the national capital in this battle. Though the rates are applicable to Delhi private hospitals, the same can be applied to NCR too. These rates could be applied in hospitals in the NCR cities after consultations, Amit Shah had said. Also Read - Highest Single-Day Spike of COVID-19: 13,586 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Tally Nears 4 Lakh-Mark

The Supreme Court also recommended the installation of CCTV cameras in COVID wards to ensure no manhandling is taking place.