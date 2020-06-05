New Delhi: In the wake of an unpredicted rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has issued a list of 56 private hospitals with 50 or more beds and asked them to reserve 20 per cent beds for the patients of Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The order listed all the hospitals which were allotted land at concessional rates by land-owning agencies and are under an obligation to provide 10 per cent IPD and 25 per cent of total OPD free of charge to eligible patients from the EWS category, to reserve beds for EWS patients with coronavirus infection. Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu in AAP? 'He's Welcome,' Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced three private hospitals — Moolchand, Ganga Ram and Saroj —will be COVID hospitals but with a number of beds reserved for poor patients there.

In Moolchand, 140 beds will be available for paid services while 14 beds will be dedicated for economically weaker section (EWS) category patients.

Similarly, of Saroj Hospital’s 154 beds, 139 will be paid and 15 for EWS.

In Ganga Ram, 80 per cent beds are available for COVID, out of which 457 are paid and 51 is reserved for EWS category patients

.

Quarantine Facilities

Eight hotels are offering paid quarantine facilities for those who are coming from abroad and all those who want to avail of the facilities. The list includes Hotel Le Meridien (200 rooms) and J.W. Marriot (100 rooms), Holiday Inn (100 rooms), Hotel Pride Plaza (300 rooms), Aloft Hotel (150 rooms), IBIS Hotel (200 rooms), ITC Welcome (250 rooms), and Taj Vivanta (150 rooms).

While the premium hotel can only charge Rs 4,000 plus taxes in single occupancy with three meals, while for double occupancy, the maximum limit is Rs 4,800 plus taxes with three meals.

For the remaining six hotels, the maximum limit for single occupancy is Rs 3,100 while for double, it is Rs 4,000 plus taxes with three meals.