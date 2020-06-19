New Delhi: The Niti Aayog committee, set up by Union home minister Amit Shah, to fix the rates of isolation beds charged by the private hospitals in Delhi, has submitted its recommendation. Also Read - Schools Reopening News: States Which Have Announced Decisions so Far | Check List

According to MHA, the committee has recommended Rs 8,000-10,000, 13,000-15,000 and 15,000-18,000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without & with ventilator respectively to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of Rs 24,000-25,000, 34,000-43,000 and 44,000-54,000 (excluding PPE cost)

While reviewing the coronavirus situation in Delhi-NCR on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the satellite cities like Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad cannot be separated from the national capital in this battle. Though the rates are applicable to Delhi private hospitals, the same can be applied to NCR too. "These rates could be applied in hospitals in the NCR cities after consultations," Amit Shah had said.

As per the directions given by the home minister in a series of meetings chaired by him over last few days in regard to #COVID19 situation in Delhi, house to house health survey in 242 containment zones of Delhi completed yesterday. A total of 2.3 lakh people were surveyed.

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order to fix the price of COVID-19 tests performed by laboratories at Rs 2,400 each.

The order comes a day after the Union Home Ministry capped the price for the COVID-19 RT-PCR test in the national capital.

The order said the Delhi Disaster Management Committee has accepted the recommendations of the committee under Dr V K Paul, member of NITI Aayog, for fixing reasonable rate for COVID-19 test performed by private labs in Delhi at Rs 2,400.

The rate includes GST, other taxes, if any, the cost involved in picking and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting with immediate effect.

Authorities at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here earlier in the day said the new rate has been brought into effect from Thursday.

