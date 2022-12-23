Amid BF.7 Scare, India Issues Fresh Guidelines to Combat Virus. Read Here

Delhi: Rise in COVID cases in China, Japan, US has sounded an alarm across the globe. As three cases of BF.7 were detected in India, the Ministry of Health is already on its toes. The Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with State health ministers on the COVID-19 situation and preparedness. All states and Union Territories have been directed to focus on ‘Test-Track-Treat &Vaccination’.

In view of the upcoming festive season, and New Years celebration, the government said that there is a a need to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimise the risk of increase in transmission of disease.