Amid BF.7 Scare, India Issues Fresh Guidelines to Combat Virus. Read Here
In view of the upcoming festive season, and New Years celebration, the government said that there is a a need to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimise the risk of increase in transmission of disease.
Delhi: Rise in COVID cases in China, Japan, US has sounded an alarm across the globe. As three cases of BF.7 were detected in India, the Ministry of Health is already on its toes. The Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with State health ministers on the COVID-19 situation and preparedness. All states and Union Territories have been directed to focus on ‘Test-Track-Treat &Vaccination’.
Madaviya said, “Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour continue to remain the tested strategy for COVID management. States advised to strengthen surveillance system; ramp up testing and ensure readiness of hospital infrastructure.”
Ministry of Health Issues Guidelines For Upcoming Festive Season, New Year Celebrations
MoHFW directs all States/UTs to focus on ‘Test-Track-Treat &Vaccination’ and adherence of COVID19 appropriate behaviour of wearing mask, maintaining hand hygiene and physical distancing, considering the upcoming festival season and new year celebrations
COVID Update In India | Top Developments
- The government on Thursday said that two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus test from December 24.
- Following random testing, if anybody is found COVID-positive, the sample should be sent for genomic testing at the designated INSACOG laboratory
- A mock drill for an emergency response to deal with COVID-19 cases will be conducted in hospitals across the country on Tuesday, December 27
- Govt of India approves Nasal vaccine. It will be used as a heterologous booster & will be available first in private hospitals. It will be included in COVID-19 vaccination program from today: Official Sources
- States and union territories have issued their own set of guidelines and advisories. Kerala and Maharashtra has mandated wearing face masks.
- Indian Army also issued a set of guidelines amid the COVID spurt.
