Dehradun: Amid the increasing cases of corona in Uttarakhand, the government has issued an order to close all schools, along with Anganwadi centers. According to the order, the schools have been closed till January 16 for all the students up to class 12th. However, as per the orders of the state government, online classes will continue. Apart from this, the government has also imposed the night curfew in the poll bond state to control the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state from 10 pm to 6 am.

In view of a spike in COVID cases ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on 14 February 2022, the Uttarakhand government has also banned all kinds of political rallies till January 16.

As per the state government's order, hotels, restaurants, and dhabas in Uttarakhand have been allowed to operate with half the capacity. However, it has asked the eateries to promote takeaways and deliveries facilities.

Uttarakhand on Monday reported 1,292 new COVID-19, and 5 deaths due to the viral infection. As the state Health Department’s data, the total death toll has gone up to 7,429, while the positivity rate of infection has gone up to 07.57 per cent. There are currently 5,009 active patients in the state, while the total covid tally has climed 3,52,177.