New Delhi: The COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18-44 age group in the national capital has been halted due to a shortage of vaccines, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Kejriwal said COVID-19 vaccine for the 18+ category has been consumed, due to which their vaccination centres have been closed.

"Only a few vaccines are available at some centres which will be administered today," Kejriwal said.