New Delhi: As the Indian government gears up to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all the citizens above the age of 18 from Monday, June 21, the country is expected to record highest daily vaccination on what is also the 7th International Yoga Day. BJP-ruled states especially have fixed big targets for vaccination on Monday. India's highest daily vaccination mark was 43 lakh in early April. The highest the country has hit since then is 38.2 lakh inoculations on June 14. The daily vaccination level in the country could touch the 50 lakh-mark on Monday for the first time, reports News18 quoting a senior government official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on June 7, announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all adults while also asserting that the vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days. However, the country is still grappled by shortage of vaccines and a large population still not inoculated.

Here’s everything you need to know about India’s free vaccination drive against Covid-19:

All citizens above the age of 18 can avail free vaccination at any government facility from June 21, Monday. All vaccination centres, government and private, would provide onsite registration facilities for both individuals and groups. Citizens need not pre-register themselves on CoWin or Aarogya Setu app anymore. States may avail the facilities of Common Service Centres and Call Centres to help citizens book slots for vaccination. The Centre will buy 75 per cent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments. The central government also bears the responsibility of 25 per cent of the work related to vaccination with the states, an arrangement which was implemented in the weeks following the announcement. Private sector hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge cannot exceed Rs 150 per dose over fixed price of the vaccine. State governments may monitor the price being so charged. The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance.

Let’s take a look at some states that have fixed big big targets for vaccination on Monday:

Uttar Pradesh

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had fixed a target of seven lakh daily vaccinations from June 21, and 12 lakh daily starting July 1.The CM has told officials that the state must reach the 10 crore-mark for vaccination in all districts by the end of August. Till now, UP has administered 2.56 crore jabs and is administering about 4.5 lakh vaccines, daily.

Madhya Pradesh

MP has fixed a target of 10 lakh vaccinations on Monday, almost thrice its daily high of 3.38 lakh jabs given on June 16 and 4.93 lakh jabs administered on June 14. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has termed it a “mega campaign day” and a state-level control room has been set up to ensure enough vaccines reach the over 7,000 vaccination centers in the state ahead of time.

Haryana

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has said his state has fixed a target of administering 2.5 lakh vaccines on Monday, up from a high of 1.2 lakh jabs the state had achieved on June 17. The NDA government in Bihar is also working on a special vaccination drive on Monday after the state had achieved a high of 5.03 lakh daily vaccinations on June 16.

Odisha

States like Odisha have also planned a scale-up in vaccination from June 21. Earlier this week, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said the pace of vaccination would see new energy from the coming week.