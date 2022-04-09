New Delhi: A day before ‘precautionary’ COVID-19 vaccine doses would be made available to everyone above 18 years of age, the Central government on Saturday said private vaccination centres can charge only up to a maximum of Rs 150 as a service charge over and above the cost of the booster vaccine shot. In an official notification, the government also highlighted that the precaution dose will be of the same vaccine which has been used for the administration of first and second doses.Also Read - After Serum Institute, Now Bharat Biotech Reduces Covaxin Price From Rs 1200 to Rs 225 For Private Hospitals

"It was also informed that no fresh registrations would be required for precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on CoWIN. It was emphasized that all vaccinations must mandatorily be recorded on the CoWIN platform and both the options of 'Online appointment' and 'Walk-in' registration and vaccination will be available at Private CVCs," the notification said.

Moreover, the government clarified that healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 60 years or more, will continue to receive precaution dose vaccination at any CVC, including free of charge vaccination at government vaccination centres.

Booster dose for all adults from Sunday

The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that those above the age of 18 years who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose. According to the health ministry, so far, about 96 per cent of all those above the age of 15 years in India have received at least one vaccine dose, while about 83 per cent have received both doses.

Prior to the start of administration of booster doses to all adults, makers of Covishield and Covaxin– the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech– slashed per dose prices of their vaccines for private hospitals. Both will now cost Rs 225 per dose. Earlier, Covishield used to cost Rs 600 per dose and Covaxin Rs 1,200 per dose.

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years. Besides, 45 per cent of beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group have received the first dose, the ministry said.

The ongoing free COVID-19 inoculation programme through government vaccination centres for the first and the second dose to the eligible population as well as the precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years will be accelerated, the ministry stated.

(With agency inputs)