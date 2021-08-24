New Delhi: COVID-19 vaccine appointments have now become even more easier and it comes as a piece of good news for all WhatsApp users. Yes, you heard it right. Now, all WhatsApp users can now locate their nearest vaccination centre and book vaccination slots through the Facebook-owned messaging platform’s MyGov Corona Helpdesk.Also Read - Which COVID-19 Variant is Deadlier- Delta or Delta Plus? Everything You Need to Know

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book COVID-19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes. Send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp. Verify OTP. Follow the steps."

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can book a Covid-19 Vaccination slot using MyGov:

Add MyGov Corona Helpdesk +91 9013151515 as a contact on your phone Send ‘Book Slot’ to this number on WhatsApp, this will generate an OTP Enter the 6-digit OTP you get via SMS Users can then choose a preferred date and location, based on the pin code and vaccine type Get confirmation of the centre and day of vaccination appointment.

Earlier on August 5, the Centre announced the facility for users to download vaccine certificates via MyGov chatbot and WhatsApp; and so far, over 32 lakh certificates have been downloaded by users across the country.

“The MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, since its launch in March 2020, has emerged as one of the most authentic sources of COVID-related information during the pandemic and served as a critical instrument in fighting the public-health crisis for over 41 million users across India,” said the instant messaging platform.

The MyGov Corona Chatbot is powered by Haptik’s AI solutions and supported by Turn.io. MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh said the MyGov Corona Helpdesk has been a path-breaking technological solution that benefited millions of citizens across the nation.

“Since its launch, MyGov Corona Helpdesk, enabled with support from Haptik and Turn.io, has evolved into a go-to platform that is not only helping citizens with authentic Corona-related information but is now also aiding them in the process of vaccine booking as also finding vaccination centers and slots and downloading vaccination certificates,” he added.

It is enabling digital inclusion in the true sense as most people find the AI-based interface enabled on WhatsApp easier to navigate, he further said.

“Our collaboration has unlocked technology’s potential to extend benefits to citizens at scale. Judging by the large numbers of people who have placed their trust in the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot and availed themselves of the benefits, this is an important step in our journey to become a digitally empowered country.

As a platform, we are fully committed to supporting our Government’s efforts to help fight this pandemic, WhatsApp Public Policy Director Shivnath Thukral said.