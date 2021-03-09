Jaipur: The state of Rajasthan is running out of COVID-19 vaccines and the government has requested for more doses from the Centre. Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said that the state don’t have enough doses for 67 lakh beneficiaries, and it has 60 lakh more doses. Also Read - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu Report Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said, "COVID19 vaccination booths will be set up in Vidhan Sabha for MLAs and their families. We don't have enough doses for 67 lakh beneficiaries, I've requested 60 lakh more doses. We have been assured by the Centre of receiving required doses in March."

Sharma, was administered the first dose of the jab in Jaipur on March 5 after Rajasthan kicked off its second phase of the vaccination drive on March 1 to vaccinate people above the age of 60 and those between 45-59 years with comorbidities. Vaccination drive in the state is being done free of cost at all government hospitals, however, people need to pay Rs. 250 if they are getting vaccinated at a private hospitals.

As per reports, the Centre has approved doses for 6.8 million residents above the age of 60, but the number of people falling in the criteria is around 8.6 million. Hence, there’s a shortage of vaccines in the state.

Rajasthan has registered over 321,000 coronavirus disease cases and 2,789 deaths till now.