New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday asserted that vaccine against the novel coronavirus is expected in India by early next year, i.e, 2021. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: Johnson & Johnson Pauses Vaccine Trials Due to 'Unexplained Illness' in Participant

“We’re expecting that early next year we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country”, said Harsh Vardhan during Group of Ministers meeting. Also Read - Feluda Test For COVID-19 Diagnosis May be Out in Next Few Weeks: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

His statement comes at a time when India’s COVID-19 caseload surpassed 71 lakh-mark and the death toll reached 1,09,856. The number of people who recuperated from the disease crossed 62 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 86.36 percent. Also Read - 'No God Says One Needs to Visit Puja Pandals to Worship', Says Health Minister Ahead of Festive Season