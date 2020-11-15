New Delhi: The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in India by next week, following which Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials will be conducted at Kanpur’s Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier given its approval to conduct human clinical trials of the vaccine. Also Read - China Finds COVID-19 Virus on Imported Frozen Beef Samples

For the clinical trials, the volunteers' vitals and condition will be checked periodically and the data will be analysed to determine whether the vaccine is a success or not. The effect of the vaccine on the volunteers will be studied for seven months after the same is administered once, twice or thrice within an interval of 21 days.

After observing the effects of the vaccine for a month, authorities will be apprised of the results of the trial and they will then make a decision accordingly.

“As many as 180 volunteers have registered for the trials. Head of the research Saurabh Agarwal will determine the dosage of the vaccine to be administered. One dose will be administered and the condition of volunteers will be monitored to determine whether they need further doses or not,” college principal R B Kamal told news agency PTI, adding, that human clinical trials of the vaccine will start from next week.

In September, Dr Reddy’s and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India.