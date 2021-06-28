New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday evening issued a new set of guidelines for vaccination of pregnant women and directed them to register on the CoWIN portal or on-site at the vaccine centre before taking their jab. “The COVID-19 vaccines available are safe & vaccination protects pregnant women against COVID-19 illness/disease like other individuals,” the guidelines read. The instructions come just days after the Centre okayed vaccination for pregnant women, amid concerns over the exposure of expectant mothers to the deadly virus. Also Read - Over 50 Countries Interested in Co-WIN, India Ready To Share Open Source Software Free: R S Sharma

"Pregnancy does not increase the risk of COVID-19 infection. Most pregnant women will be asymptomatic or have a mild disease. BUT their health may deteriorate rapidly and that might affect the foetus too," the health ministry stated.

The guidelines further added that in case a pregnant woman had already been infected by COVID-19, then she should be vaccinated after the delivery.

Clearing the air on side-effects after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said that reactions from the vaccine are normally mild. “After getting the vaccine injection, she can get a mild fever, pain at the injection site or feel unwell for 1-3 days,” the release stated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines For Pregnant Women