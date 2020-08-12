New Delhi: The expert panel on vaccine administration, headed by Dr VK Pail, Nito Aayog, meets on Wednesday to deliberate on the logistics and the ethical aspects of the procurement and the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. “The committee will engage with all stakeholders including State governments and vaccine manufacturers,” the union health ministry said. Also Read - Sputnik V: Russia Claims World’s First COVID Vaccine; 'Hard to Trust Without Trial Data', Say Scientists | Key Points

Currently, there are three vaccine candidates in India — first being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, second being developed by UK's Oxford University, a manufacturing partner of which is India's Serum Institute and the third one is being developed by Zydus Cadila.

The expert panel will deliberate on the procurement and also who all will get the vaccine after it gets procured.

The Serum Institute has said it has entered into a new partnership with international vaccine alliance Gavi and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate manufacturing and delivery of up to 100 million doses of vaccines for India and other low and middle-income countries.