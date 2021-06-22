New Delhi: As new Covid-19 guidelines have come into effect, India is now providing free vaccines to all citizens above the age of 18. The Centre has also permitted ‘walk-in’ registration at the nearest vaccination centre wherein the vaccinator would perform the on-site registration and provide jabs. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate to be Linked to Passport For International Travel. Check Details

Earlier, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria had warned that the third wave of Coronavirus is “inevitable” and could hit the country in the next six to eight weeks. “The third wave is inevitable and it could hit the country within the next six to eight weeks… maybe a little longer,” Dr Guleria had said. It becomes crucial for India to expand its vaccination drive as it anticipates the possible third wave of Covid-19. Meanwhile, India administered over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses on Monday, the highest in a single day.

How to Download Vaccination Certificate Online Via CoWIN, Aarogya Setu?

What is a Vaccination Certificate?

A vaccination certificate is issued by the Government of India soon after a beneficiary takes the first jab. It includes all the basic details of the beneficiary including name, age, gender, and also all the details of vaccination.

The CoWIN vaccination certificates can be used at the time of travel and help in the access of several other premises.

Here’s How You Download Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate from CoWin

Step 1: Visit the official website of CoWin at https://www.cowin.gov.in/

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the Sign In/Register button

Step 3: You will need to login using your registered mobile number

Step 4: Enter OTP received on the registered phone number

Step 5: If you have received the first jab or are fully vaccinated, you can find a Certificate tab under your name

Step 6: Click on download. Save your vaccination certificate

Here’s How You Can Download Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate from Aarogya Setu app

Step 1: Open Aarogya Setu app on your phone

Step 2: Login using your registered mobile number

Step 3: Click on the CoWin tab

Step 4: Click on the Vaccination Certificate option

Step 5: You will be required to enter your 13-digit beneficiary reference ID

Step 6: Download your vaccine certificate. Save a copy for future reference.