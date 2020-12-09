New Delhi: Hopes for a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus infection is building up as three major firms – Pfizer Inc, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech – are in line to get their vaccine candidate approved for emergency use in India. Moreover, the government has confirmed that the first round of vaccine shots may be available in the coming weeks. It is, therefore, crucial to know how the vaccine will be distributed and who will get it first. Also Read - Oxford-AstraZeneca First To Publish Coronavirus Vaccine Final Trial Results, Efficacy 70 Per cent

An expert panel with the Centre’s health ministry recommended that the COVID-19 vaccine should be distributed first in three groups – one crore health care workers should be the top priority, followed by two crore frontline workers that include the police, armed forces and disaster management volunteers, and lastly, people above the age of 50 years and those under 50 with comorbidities. The estimated population of the last category is close to 27 crore. Also Read - These Central Govt Employees Won’t Get Transport Allowance During Lockdown | Here’s Why

“Every single Indian who needs to be vaccinated will be vaccinated,” said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who co-chairs the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of Covid-19 (NEGVAC), while listing the recommendations. Also Read - Coronavirus: Pfizer Vaccine 'Highly Effective' and Strongly Protective Against Virus, Says US Regulator

“When immunisation commences, it can be simultaneous also depending on the availability of the vaccine. It is possible that in the first month, there is limited availability of the vaccine but it will increase in subsequent months,” the health secretary added.

The Centre noted that it has already collected the required data on the priority groups from government and private health facilities and have begun feeding into Co-WIN, a digital platform for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery.

The process is being monitored and verified at multiple levels, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing.

An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will share its observations with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) today and an emergency use approval of the three coronavirus vaccines will be granted after sufficient evidence regarding its safety and effectiveness.