New Delhi: ‘Covishield’– the Oxford University-Astra Zeneca’s potential COVID-19 vaccine will be commercialized in 73 days and if reports are to be believed, Indians will be inoculated free under the National Immunization Programme (NIP), said reports. Also Read - Cinema Halls, Metro, Schools: What All Are Likely to Reopen From September 1

The development comes a day after the phase III trials of the Oxford vaccine initiated in India. Notably, Phase III trials of the vaccine are being handled by pharmaceutical giant Serum Institute of India (SII). Also Read - India's COVID Tally Crosses 30-Lakh Mark After Spike of 69239 Fresh Cases, 912 Deaths in 24 Hrs | Highlights

Speaking to Business Today, a Serum Institute of India (SII) top official said,”The government has given us a ‘special manufacturing priority license’ and fast-tracked the trial protocol processes to get the trials completed in 58 days. By this, the first dosing is happening from today in the final phase (Phase III) and the second dosing will happen after 29 days. The final trial data will be out in another 15 days from the second dosing. By that time, we are planning to commercialise Covishield.” Also Read - Western & Southern Open: Andy Murray Advances to Second Round, Venus Williams Exits

According to the Clinical Trial Registry India, the scientific title of the study says that phase 2/3 clinical trial will be observer-blind, randomised, controlled study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of Covishield (COVID-19 vaccine) in healthy Indian adults.

A total of 1,600 eligible participants of more than or equal to 18 years of age will be enrolled in the study, which will be conducted on 17 sites in India.

Of the total 1,600 eligible participants, 400 participants will be part of the immunogenicity cohort and will be randomly assigned in a 3:1 ratio to receive either Covishield or Oxford/AZ-ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, respectively.

The remaining 1,200 participants from safety cohort will be randomly assigned in a 3:1 ratio to receive either Covishield or Placebo, respectively.