New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII) on Sunday clarified that current claims over Covishield's availability–the Oxford University-Astra Zeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine in the media are completely false and conjectural. It asserted that the Indian government has granted it permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use.

The clarification by the pharmaceutical giant comes after several reports stated that Covishield will be commercialized in 73 days and Indians will be inoculated free under the National Immunization Programme (NIP).

"The current claims over Covishield's availability, in the media are completely false and conjectural. Presently, government has granted us permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use", SII, which has partnered with Oxford University to produce COVID-19 vaccine said in a statement.

It asserted that Covishield will be commercialised once trials are proven successful and requisite regulatory approvals are in place. “Phase-3 trials for Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are underway. Only once vaccine is proven immunogenic and efficacious, SII will confirm its availability officially”, SII added.