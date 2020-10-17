COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Russia has been granted approval by the Drug Control General of India (DGCI) to conduct late-stage clinical trials of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India. Notably, this will be a multi-center and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study, pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd said in a press release. Also Read - New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Wins Second Term in Landslide Election Victory

Prior to this, Dr.Reddys Laboratories Ltd. and Russian Direct Investment Fund (the official sponsor of the vaccine candidate) had entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India. As part of the partnership, RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr.Reddy's upon regulatory approval in India.

G V Prasad, Co-chairman and Managing Director, Dr.Reddy, said "This is a significant development that allows us to commence the clinical trial in India and we are committed to bringing in a safe and efficacious vaccine to combat the pandemic."

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with the Indian regulators and in addition to Indian clinical trial data, we will provide safety and immunogenicity study from the Russian phase 3 clinical trial.

This data will further strengthen the clinical development of Sputnik V vaccine in India.”

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and registered on August 11.

Sputnik V is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials in Russia and the proposed number of subjects is 40,000.