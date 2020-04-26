New Delhi: Pune-based vaccine major Serum Institute of India is planning to start production of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University in the next two to three weeks. Not only that, it is also hoping to bring it to the market by October if the human clinical trials are successful. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Misses His Grandparents Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says 'Can't Wait For Long Slow Sunday Lunch'

"Our team has been working closely with Dr Hill from Oxford University, and we are expecting to initiate production of the vaccine in 2-3 weeks and produce 5 million doses per month for the first 6 months, following which, we hope to scale up production to 10 million doses per month," Serum Institute India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

"We expect the (COVID-19) vaccine to be out in the market by September – October, only if the trials are successful with the requisite safety and assured efficacy. We will be starting trials in India for this vaccine hopefully over the next 2-3 weeks' time," Poonawalla said.

“Following that, we have undertaken the decision to initiate manufacturing at our own risk. The decision has been solely taken to have a jump-start on manufacturing, to have enough doses available, if the clinical trials prove successful,” Poonawalla said.

Notably, the Pune-based company has partnered with Oxford University as one of the seven global institutions manufacturing the vaccine.

In the past, SII had collaborated with scientists at Oxford University for a malaria vaccine project.

The company plans to initiate the trials in India for the vaccine with necessary regulatory approvals, which are underway presently.