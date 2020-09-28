New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that the first vaccine for novel coronavirus would likely be available in the first trimester of the upcoming year. Also Read - Maggots Found in Bedsores of Man Post Discharge from Kerala Hospital; Minister Orders Probe

"Research to develop a vaccine is being done expeditiously. There are at least three viable candidates that are in the phase of clinical trials right now in the country. We are hopeful that within first quarter of 2021, it will be available," he said.

An online portal has also been launched that would provide all kinds of information about COVID-19 vaccine research and clinical trials.

The ‘vaccine web portal’ and the ‘National Clinical Registry for COVID-19′ have been developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and was launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, according to a health ministry statement.

The National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 will collect systematic data on clinical signs and symptoms, laboratory investigations, management protocols, the clinical course of COVID-19, disease spectrum and outcomes of patients.

“The data will serve as an invaluable tool for formulating appropriate patient management strategies, predicting disease severity, patient outcomes etc,” the ICMR said in a statement.

The vaccine portal contains all information regarding Indian efforts towards the development of a vaccine against COVID-19.

“Interested people can visit the website on vaccine.icmr.org.in to get the latest information on vaccine development,” it said.

“An online portal about COVID-19 vaccine has been launched. Everyone will be able to go online to that portal and look up all contemporary research-development and clinical trials related information. It will also provide information about other vaccinations provided in the country,” news agency ANI quoted Dr Harsh Vardhan as saying.

The Union Minister said these things while releasing the 100-year timeline history of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at its premises.

“Today is a historic day for ICMR. It’s an honour for me to release the 100-year timeline of the history of ICMR within its premises today. The contribution of scientists associated with it is commemorated and serves as an inspiration to upcoming scientists,” Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

He also hailed contribution of the institute and its wings in promoting health and nutrition in the country.

The Union Minister appreciated the research body’s efforts and said that it had risen to the occasion in view of the COVID-19 crisis and added that discussions were also held on the upcoming strategy.

(With inputs from ANI)