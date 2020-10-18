New Delhi: Serum Institute’s (SII) Executive Director Suresh Jadhav has asserted that 200-300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be ready in India by the end of December and the final tested vaccine will be available by March 2021. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Latest News: No Major Mutation in Virus, Won't Hinder Vaccines, Says Centre; Modi Suggests Vaccine-delivery System Like Polls

Addressing at Pharma Excellence E summit 2020 organised by HEAL Foundation, Dr Jadhav said that Serum will submit all of the clinical trials phase three data to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) by end of December, despite pauses and trial extension.

"Once the DCGI gets satisfied, it will give SII a EUL—emergency use license or marketing authorisation within a one-month time. Then the Serum Institute will go to the WHO for prequalification. Only after the prequalification, international organisations like Gavi will buy this product," a leading portal quoted him as saying.

SII, the Pune-based drug maker signed a deal with AstraZeneca (British-Swedish company) to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by the University of Oxford. The final stage of the clinical trial of Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine is underway in the country.

Last month, AstraZeneca had said it had paused the trials because of ‘an unexplained illness’ in a participant in the study. Later, SII said it was continuing with the trials and had not faced any issues.

Termed as AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, the vaccine was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech. It uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein.

After vaccination, the surface spike protein is produced, priming the immune system to attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus if it later infects the body. India is the manufacturing partner of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate named Covishield, developed jointly by the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute’s and AstraZeneca. The Pune-based firm is looking after the trials at 17 trial sites across India.