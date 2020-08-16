New Delhi: The first phase of the human clinical trial of Bharat Biotech and ICMR’s Covaxin has suggested that the indigenous vaccine is safe to use. The second phase of the clinical trial will begin in September. Also Read - Vajpayee 2nd Death Anniversary: India Will Always Remember You, PM Modi Pays Homage

Dr Savita Verma, the principal investigator who is leading the trial at PGI, Rohtak, has said no adverse events have been observed in the volunteers who received the vaccine at the site, indicating that COVAXIN is safe.

"As of now, we know that it is safe. The second step is to know how effective the vaccine is for which we have started collecting the samples," Verma said, as reported by the Economic Times.

The phase 1 trial involving 375 volunteers being conducted at 12 sites across the country is expected to be completed by the end of August. If trials succeed, the vaccine could be ready in the first half of 2021.

The principal investigator of AIIMS Delhi, Sanjay Rai, has also vouched for the safety of the vaccine. “We are in the process of giving a second dose to the healthy volunteers and so far, we have not seen anything unusual event in patients. It is safe,” Rai said.

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is likely to be selected as one of the centres for Phase-II trial of ‘Covaxin’.

In his Independence Day Speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country plans to produce COVID-19 vaccines on a mass scale once scientists give a green signal. The roadmap to make COVID-19 vaccine available to everyone in the shortest possible time is ready, PM Modi said.