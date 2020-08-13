New Delhi: State governments do not need to procure COVID-19 vaccines separately, the expert panel, headed by Niti Aayog member VK Paul, has decided in its first meeting on procuring, financing and distributing COVID-19 vaccine, on Wednesday. There will be a central digital infrastructure to track the procurement and delivery of the vaccine. States must desist from investing time and money into the procurement process. The high-powered committee will be doing it in a centralised manner, reports said. This system will also monitor the cold chain requirements and the transportation of the vaccine — on a real-time basis. Also Read - 'Go Corona Go': Twitter Celebrates With Memes After Russia Announces World's First Covid-19 Vaccine

After Russia announced its vaccine Sputnik, several states were planning to procure it on their own, it was reported. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine to Cost Less Than Rs 250 Per Dose: Serum Institute

The group members discussed on broad parameters guiding the selection of COVID-19 vaccine candidates for the country and sought inputs from the standing Technical sub-committee of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI). Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Serum Institute Joins Bill Gates Foundation to Produce 100 Million Doses in India, Other Nations at a Price Less Than Rs 250

“The group delved on the procurement mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccine, including both indigenous and international manufacturing along with guiding principles for prioritization of population groups for vaccination,” the ministry said.

Issues related to vaccine safety and surveillance were taken up and strategy for community involvement through transparent information and awareness creation were discussed, it added.

India’s support to its key neighbours and development partner countries for COVID-19 vaccines was also discussed.

“The expert group discussed that India will leverage domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity and will also engage with all international players for early delivery of vaccines not only in India but also in low- and middle-income countries,” the ministry said.

(With PTI Inputs)