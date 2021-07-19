New Delhi: The second dose of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin for children aged 2-6 years, is likely to be administered to those participating in the trials next week, according to a India Today report. The report further adds that the second dose of Covaxin has already been given to children between aged 6-12 years, said sources, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.Also Read - Goa Extends Statewide Curfew Till July 26, With Same Restrictions and Relaxations

Trials for Covid-19 vaccine for children are underway in India ahead of an anticipated third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said the vaccine for children could likely be available in September. Also Read - 'Inappropriate During Medical Emergency': IMA Slams Kerala’s Decision to Ease Covid curbs due to Bakrid

The Vaccine trials for kids are conducted by dividing them into different categories on the basis of their age, with 175 participants from each age group included. Once every participant has been injected with a second dose. Also Read - Next 100-125 Days Crucial for India, Warns Government Amid Third Covid-19 Wave Fear

India currently has three vaccines approved for adults – Covaxin, Covishield and Russia’s Sputnik V, but there are none for children.

If the phase 2/3 trials on children are successful, Covaxin will be used to inoculate India’s children. The trials also assume significance as the government planning to reopen schools and colleges amid steady decline in covid cases.

Covid vaccine for kids will pave way for school reopening, AIIMS chief

AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria earlier had said that making COVID-19 vaccine available for children will pave the way for reopening of schools and resumption of outdoor activities for them. Speaking to news agency PTI, Guleria also said that Pfizer vaccine could also be an option for children if it gets approval before that.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila is also likely to soon apply to the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, which it claims can be given to both adults and children.

“So, if the Zydus vaccine gets approval, it will be another option,” Dr Guleria said.