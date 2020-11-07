New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the Centre’s aim is to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to almost 30 crore Indians by August-September 2021. Also Read - Kids Found to Have Antibodies That Could Protect Against COVID-19

Ahead of the roll-out of a credible vaccine against the novel coronavirus, the Narendra Modi-led government has initiated the process of the vaccine delivery, including identifying people who will be inoculated first. Also Read - Delhi Air Pollution Adds to COVID Worries With 13% Rise in Cases: New Study

As of now, four categories have been demarcated that will be administered the vaccine against the deadly virus first. Also Read - Covaxin: Bharat Biotech Plans to Manufacture COVID Vaccine in Odisha, Gets Nod From State Govt

–Healthcare professionals: One crore medicos including MBBS students, doctors, nurses and ASHA workers will get the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

–Frontline workers: 2 crore frontline workers including municipal corporation staffers, police officers and armed forces personnel would also get top priority for immunisation against coronavirus.

-Senior citizens: 26 crore senior citizens, above 50 who usually fall within an age group with high risk for the virus, have also been identified as priority beneficiaries who would be given vaccine dose in the initial phase.

–Special category people: One crore people below 50 years of age with co-morbidities and requiring specialised care would also be added in the list who would be given vaccine dose in the initial phase.

Reports have claimed that this special COVID-19 immunisation programme would run in parallel with the Universal Immunisation Programme, but will use its processes, technology and network of the existing vaccine distribution framework.

“States have been asked to enlist by mid-November the priority population groups. Each person in the immunisation list will be linked with their Aadhaar cards so as to track them,” a source told news agency PTI. However, in case a person doesn’t have an Aadhaar card, he/she can use any government-issued photo identity card.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 84,62,080 with 50,356 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 78 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 92.41 per cent.