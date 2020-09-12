New Delhi: Bharat Biotech, the Indian firm working towards developing a COVID-19 vaccine along with ICMR, has announced that the animal trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin were successful. It asserted that the results exhibited the protective efficacy of the vaccine in a live viral challenge model, reported a leading portal. Also Read - Himani Shivpuri Tests COVID-19 Positive, Requests People Who Has Come in Contact to Get Themselves Tested

“Bharat Biotech proudly announces the animal study results of COVAXIN – These results demonstrate the protective efficacy in a live viral challenge model,” tweeted the Hyderabad-based firm. It said the data from the study on primates substantiate the immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate. Also Read - Historic GDP Reduction, 12 Cr Jobs Lost, Highest COVID Cases But 'Sab Changa Si': Rahul's Stinging Attack on Centre

Bharat Biotech is currently conducting a phase I/II clinical trial of Covaxin on 1,125 patients at 12 hospitals across the country, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi and Patna, King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad and PGIMS in Rohtak. Also Read - COVID-19: India Records Biggest Single-day Spike of 97,570 Cases | Total Tally Surpasses 46 Lakh-Mark

The development comes days after Serum Institute of India (SII) paused clinical trials of AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country until further orders.

Notably, the UK-Swedish company froze the trials after discovering that one participant was sick with transverse myelitis. This condition results in the inflammation of parts of the spinal cord and may be caused by infections, among other things. As per the Financial Times newspaper AstraZeneca might resume clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in upcoming days.

Meanwhile, India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,562,414, while the country’s death toll stood at 76,271. The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,395,904 and 191,753 respectively, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).