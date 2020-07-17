COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: In a rather positive development amid the pandemic situation, Hyderabad-bassed Bharat Biotech has begun the human trials of COVAXIN, India’s first indigenous vaccine candidate the coronavirus infection, and all three subjects so far have tolerated it well. Also Read - IndiGo's '6E Double Seat' Scheme: Book 2 Seats For a Single Passenger, Here's All You Need to Know

“Human trial with Corona vaccine (COVAXIN) of Bharat Biotech started at PGI Rohtak today. Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no adverse efforts,” tweeted Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday. Also Read - Karnataka's Congress Councillor Ravichandra Gatti Claims THIS Recipe Can Tackle Coronavirus

Over the past 10 days, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has registered nearly 100 people wanting to be a part of the study that was approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this week. Also Read - COVID-19 Symptoms' List Gets an Add-on, Mouth Rash is Another Prominent Sign

The Hyderabad-based pharma collaborated with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology, Pune, to develop the vaccine candidate. It was developed at Bharat Biotechs BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) high containment facility, which is located in the Genome Valley.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical giant Zydus Cadila, the second firm to come up with an indigenous coronavirus vaccine, has also begun the crucial phase I and II of human trials after receiving the DGCI nod.

However, the company had earlier said that the completion of phase I and II trials may take up to three months.