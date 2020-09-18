COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia’s first COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik-V’ is expected to be available in India by November, said Managing Director of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories GV Prasad Notably, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) the official sponsor of the vaccine candidate, a few days ago had agreed on a deal to spearhead the clinical trials and distribution of ‘Sputnik V’ to Indian drug company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Also Read - Amit Shah Discharged From AIIMS, Likely to Attend Parliament on Sept 21

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and registered on August 11.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier noted that the Russian government reached out to India for partnership in the production of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The Indian embassy in Moscow has already been engaging with the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, that developed the cure.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with India Today, Managing Director of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories GV Prasad asserted that an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been signed with the Russian Development Investment Fund (RDIF), following which ‘Sputnik-V’ is likely to reach India soon.

“The vaccine effort is quite immense and unprecedented Each company is trying a different approach”, the leading portal quoted him as saying.

Furthermore, Prasad said that the signs are good and their aim is to get the vaccine in the shortest period of time.