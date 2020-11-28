New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday asserted that all Delhiites will be inoculated within three to four weeks of COVID-19 vaccine availability. He stated that the vaccine will be administered to the city’s entire population with the help of health facilities such as polyclinics. Also Read - Markets to Remain Closed in Dehradun on Sundays Amid COVID-19 Surge | Here's What Will Remain Open

"Whenever the vaccine is available in Delhi, within 3-4 weeks it will be administered all over the national capital with the help of our health facilities such as polyclinics", news agency ANI quoted Jain as saying.

His statement comes at a time when PM Narendra Modi is reviewing the development of the COVID-19 vaccine and the manufacturing process at country’s top vaccine hubs. Earlier in the day, he visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad.

Later in the day, he will fly to Pune to visit Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the COVID-19 vaccine. The firm has been given the contract of producing one billion doses for India and other developing countries.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 5,482 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, while 98 more fatalities linked to the disease pushed the city’s death toll to 8,909 on Friday. The total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,56,744, of which 5,09,654 have recovered.

The positivity rate was 8.51 per cent. It was 8.65 per cent on Thursday and 8.49 per cent on Wednesday. It had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11.