Coronavirus Vaccine Update: In anticipation of a vaccine against coronavirus infection in India, the government has issued step-by-step guidelines to all states and union territories to prepare for the vaccination drive. The Centre had already that the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities based on the evolving pandemic situation, and finally to the remaining population based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability.

Further, under the 'COVID-19 Vaccine Operational Guidelines', up to 100-200 people will be vaccinated in each session per day.

Here's the full SOP for COVID-19 vaccination drive:

1. At the vaccination site, only pre-registered beneficiaries, one at a time, will be vaccinated in accordance with the prioritisation, and there will be no provision for on-the-spot registrations.

2. Twelve photo-identity documents, including Voter ID, Aadhar card, driving license, passport and pension document, will be required for self-registration on the Co-WIN website or app.

Steps to register for COVID-19 vaccine:

> Download the Co-WIN app on your mobile phones for free or visit the Co-WIN website. (Link not active yet)

> Register yourself with required details to get a date for vaccination.

> Submit the details.

> You will receive the date and time to get your vaccine shot.

3. Each volunteer will be monitored for 30 minutes after administering the vaccine shots for any adverse event from the inoculation.

4. States and UTs will allocate the vaccine from one manufacturer to a district, as far as possible, to avoid mixing of different COVID-19 vaccines in the field.

5. The vaccination team will consist of five members.

6. Each session should be planned for 100 beneficiaries per day.

7. There will be three separate rooms – one for waiting, one for observation, and one for the inoculation – to ensure crowd management and social distancing.

8. If the session site has adequate logistics and space available, one more vaccinator officer can be added to create a session for 200 beneficiaries.

9. Stringent measures to be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vaccine vials or ice packs to direct sunlight.

10. Vaccines and diluents should be kept inside the vaccine carrier with the lid closed until a beneficiary comes to the centre for vaccination.

States have been asked to implement an integrated 360-degree comprehensive advocacy communication and social mobilisation strategy to address the challenges surrounding vaccine rollout progress and benefits.

The priority group of above 50 years may be further subdivided into those above 60 years of age and those between 50 to 60 years of age for purposes of phasing of rollout based on the pandemic situation and vaccine availability.

