New Delhi: ‘Common people will have to wait till 2022 to get shot of the coronavirus vaccine’, said Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS and member of the national task force on COVID-19 management. He also asserted that it will take ‘more than a year’ for the Indian markets to get an authentic vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Kids Found to Have Antibodies That Could Protect Against COVID-19

Guleria made the remarks in an exclusive interview with CNN-News18. “In our country the population is large; we need time to see how the vaccine can be bought from the market like a flu vaccine and take it. That will actually be the ideal situation. So it could be the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2022″, he stated. Also Read - Real Madrid Stars Eden Hazard And Casemiro Test COVID-19 positive

Speaking about the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Guleria said that there are several factors contributing to the increase in cases. “One is the weather. We know that respiratory viruses spike in the winter months; we have seen a drop in temperature in Delhi. There are higher chances of the virus surviving in outdoor air and people tend to crowd indoors during winters. The third factor is air pollution which is also contributing to the spike,” he elaborated. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Update: 30 Crore Indians to be Inoculated by August-September 2021, So Who Gets it First? Full List Here

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 85 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 78,68,968 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 85,07,754 with 45,674 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,26,121 with 559 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.