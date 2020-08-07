COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Friday said that it is set to enter a partnership of $150 million with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation-backed GAVI to manufacture 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for India and other emerging economies. Also Read - The Ultra-Rich Club! Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Surpasses $100 Billion, Becomes World’s Third 'Centibillionaire' After Bezos & Gates

The Pune-based research firm has already been authorised for conducting Phase II+III of human trial rounds for the development and commercialisation of two leading vaccine candidates in the world – Oxford University and AstraZeneca's Covishield, and Novavax – in India and other low and middle-income countries.

"The funding will support at-risk manufacturing by SII for candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax, which will be available for procurement if they are successful in attaining full licensure and WHO prequalification," the Serum Insitute said in a statement.

Together, GAVI and SII, intend to lead COVAX, a scheme designed for the fast and equitable access of coronavirus vaccine around the globe, and deliver 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021.

Earlier this week, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Serum Institute’s permission to conduct clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine in India.

The experimental vaccine is already in the midst of Phase II and III clinical trials in the UK, Phase III trials in Brazil, and Phase I and II clinical trials in South Africa.