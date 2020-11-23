New Delhi: ’25-30 crore Indians will be inoculated with coronavirus vaccine by September 2021′, reiterated Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The minister made the remarks while speaking exclusively to AajTak and India Today. Also Read - COVID-19: Universities, Colleges in Uttar Pradesh Reopen With 50 Percent Attendance of Students

Harsh Vardhan also confirmed that India will get a vaccine in the first three months of 2021.

Furthermore, he informed that of the total 250 vaccine candidates across the world, 30 are looking for India and five are in the clinical trial phase in India.