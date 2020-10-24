New Delhi: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Bengaluru-based Biocon Ltd is hopeful that the vaccine against deadly COVID-19 will be in India by June. Also Read - International Flights: 18 Destinations Where Indians Can Fly to; Countries Where Indians Can't Enter | Check Full List

Speaking to a leading portal, Shaw elaborated that the first mRNA vaccines will be approved by the end of 2021, but they are not going to be available in India as they need a -80 degree cold chain and that is not something which the country can handle.

"I expect that by January, some of the other vaccines could be approved like AstraZeneca's, or one of our own Indian vaccines, like the one by Bharat Biotech. If we finish the clinical trials in the next 2-3 months, even those may be approved by January-February. So, I would expect that in Q1 2021-22 we should have vaccines available in India", Mint quoted Shaw as saying.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the next three months are going to be decisive in determining the situation of COVID in the country and urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour during the coming festival and winter season.

Addressing a review meeting with officials of the Uttar Pradesh government, Vardhan said, “Appropriate measures are being taken to combat COVID-19. But the next three months are going to be decisive in determining the situation of COVID in the country. If we take adequate precaution and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour in the coming festival and winter season, we will be in a better position to fight corona.”

Furthermore, he asserted that the state needs to focus on increasing testing, surveillance, contact tracing, and early diagnosis to keep fatality rate low.