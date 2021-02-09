New Delhi: The COVID-19 vaccination is entirely voluntary for the beneficiaries, however, there is no provision of insurance for them against any kind of side effects or medical complications that may arise due to the vaccine, the Centre informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Also Read - 70-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies Just 25 Mins After Taking Covid-19 Vaccine; Exact Reason Unclear

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed the same in response to a question on whether those who have been administered or will be administered with the COVID-19 vaccines are insured against any kind of side effects or medical complications that may arise due to inoculation.

Measures have been put in place like availability of anaphylaxis kits at each vaccination site, immediate referral to Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) management centre and observation of vaccine recipients for 30 minutes at session site for any adverse events so as to ensure timely corrective measure, Choubey said in a written reply.

“Also, the AEFI management of such cases are provided free of cost treatment in Public Health Facilities,” he said.

On AEFI arising from the use of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-Serum’s Covishield, Choubey said till February 4, a total of 81 Adverse Events i.e. 0.096 per cent AEFIs cases have been reported out of total beneficiaries vaccinated with Covaxin vaccine.

For Covishield vaccine, a total of 8,402 AEFIs, i.e. 0.192 per cent AEFI cases have been reported out of total beneficiaries vaccinated, Choubey said in an another reply.

Most of these are minor AEFIs like anxiety, vertigo, giddiness, dizziness, fever, pain, rashes, and headache which are self-limiting and all the people have recovered.

Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) of COVID-19 vaccines are monitored through a well-structured and robust AEFI surveillance system. The surveillance system includes district, state and national level AEFI committees, he said.

The COVID-19 Vaccines Operational Guidelines on planning and implementation of vaccination roll-out have been shared with all states/UTs.

COVID-19 vaccination of healthcare workers and frontline workers is ongoing and the vaccination coverage along with AEFIs are being monitored regularly at block, district, state and national level.

(With inputs from PTI)