Delhi Coronavirus Latest News: A day after the national capital recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases, the Delhi government on Sunday said it is planning to set up a ‘COVID-19 War Room’ which will monitor the city’s fight against the novel coronavirus24x7. As per latest updates, the war room will suggest measures to effectively deal with the prevailing situation. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones Stand at 448, South-West District Badly-Affected; List of Contained, De-Contained Areas Here

1) As per the plan from the Delhi government, the ‘COVID-19 War Room’ will cover all aspects such as testing, bed strength, medical equipment, ambulance infrastructure and containment zones. Also Read - Delhi Cop, Driving Under Influence, Runs Over Woman; Incident Caught on Camera | Watch

2) The ‘COVID-19 War Room’ will represent a snapshot of the city’s position when it comes to tackling the COVID-19 situation. Also Read - Unlock 2.0: Delhi's Jama Masjid Reopens For Public 3 Weeks After Being Shut Due to COVID

3) Currently being set up at the Delhi Secretariat, the ‘COVID-19 War Room’ will be operated by around 25 experts.

4) Expected to become operational in the next few days covering the capital, the ‘COVID-19 War Room’ will also flag discrepancies in those areas wherein authorities can take steps to prepare a robust system.

5) Apart from closely monitoring measures being taken by the authorities, the ‘COVID-19 War Room’ will also project the future requirements of medical infrastructure to deal with surging coronavirus cases.

6) In case there is shortage of ambulance in the city, the ‘COVID-19 War Room’ will inform authorities about it and accordingly steps will be taken.

7) The ‘COVID-19 War Room’ will operate in a centralised manner for better coordination among the districts .

8) The development comes as the national capital on Saturday recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 97,000.

9) With 55 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the total death toll in the capital has gone up to 3,004.

10) The capital on June 23 had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. The number of containment zones in the city on Saturday stood at 448.