Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday informed that the experts have suggested that the current third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Delhi, the worst so far, could last for another four to five days. “It seems Delhi’s Covid-19 cases are at peak now and experts say it can last for four to five days. Delhi’s overall death ratio is 1.59%,” Jain said. Also Read - Need to Strictly Enforce Laws to Minimise Air Pollution: Air Quality Management Panel

While speaking to the media, Satyendra Jain said that the 110 intensive care unit (ICU) beds were added to the total capacity of government hospitals. Urging people to follow all the COVID-19 protocols, Jain attributed the rising number of Covid-19 cases to the fact that many people were still not wearing face masks. “Many people aren’t wearing masks. Most cases are from the working class,” he said. Also Read - Travelling by Train During The COVID-19 Pandemic? Follow These Guidelines

On Sunday, the minister pointed out that the national capital had hit the peak of the third wave of Covid-19 and said that the increase in the number of cases could be due to aggressive testing and contact-tracing. Also Read - Pfizer Vaccine Found 90% Effective Against COVID-19, Shows Early Data

The national capital on Sunday recorded 7,745 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike till date and the second time in three days that the number breached the 7,000 mark. The capital had recorded 7,178 cases on Friday. Sunday’s tally was the highest in the country for the second time in three days.