The health minister said the Ayush ministry is also trying to study the impacts of Ayush-based prophylactic interventions in high-risk population like health workers and those working in high-risk areas. The study will draw a comparison between the impact of Hydroxychloroquine and Ashwagandha for the prophylaxes against SARS-COV-2 in the health care providers with increased risk during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

It will also include the effectiveness of Ayurveda Formulation as an adjunct to ‘Standard of Care’ for the treatment of Mild to Moderate COVID-19. A randomized, open-label, parallel efficacy, active control, multi-centre exploratory drug trial will take place.

The population-based interventional studies on the impact of AYUSH based prophylactic interventions will Abe carried out through four Research Councils under Ministry of AYUSH and National Institutes in 25 states across the country and several State Governments covering approximately 5 lakhs population.

