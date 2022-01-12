New Delhi: As many as 120 districts across 29 states and Union Territories have reported a weekly Covid-19 positivity rate of 10% in the current third wave of the pandemic, fuelled by ‘highly transmissible’ Omicron’variant, the government data showed on Wednesday. Only two districts had a positivity rate (the rate at which a number of people tested positive for every 100 tests) of 10% till December 24. However, by January 6, it (weekly positivity rate) climbed to over 10% in 41 districts in 17 states and UTs. Currently, nearly 120 districts have weekly positivity rate of over 10 per cent, the data which was compiled from states and laboratories in the ICMR portal showed.Also Read - Covid-19 Third Wave: Does India Have Enough Medical Resources To Fight Third Wave Of Coronavirus? Explained

In a document elaborating the weekly positivity rate, the Indian Council of Medical Research, or ICMR said, “Testing is the backbone for curbing the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 as it helps early detection of cases and their isolation and contact tracing. All states are advised to scale up testing to maximum possible levels using rapid antigen tests in underserved areas, rural areas and places where RT-PCR testing is not feasible.”

Here’s your 10-point cheatsheet:-