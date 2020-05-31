New Delhi: The pace of fresh coronavirus cases being reported across India accelerated in the past week. With cases over 1.73 lakh mark and the death toll closer to 5,000, India overtook Turkey to take the ninth spot among the ten worst-hit country by the deadly virus infection worldwide. In terms of active cases, India figures among the top five countries, with the four worst affected being the US, Brazil, Russia and France. Also Read - Three-Phase Unlock 1.0 From Tomorrow: States Decide Dos List, Centre Clears Don'ts List

For seven days in a row, India has been recording more than 6,000 cases in 24 hours. Cases continually breached the highest record everyday in the last week of the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown. Also Read - Coronavirus: As Second-Last Day of Lockdown 4.0 Ends, Here's Where The Four Most-Affected States Stand

On May 24, it witnessed 6,767 cases, a day after it saw 6,977 new patients. On May 26, 6,535 people tested positive for the deadly virus. On May 27 6,387 , while on May 29, 6,566 new cases and 194 new deaths were registered. Yesterday, the country recorded nearly 8,000 cases– 7,964 to be specific. Also Read - Working From Office in Lockdown 5.0? Follow These Guidelines

India crossed the one-lakh mark on May 19 and in ten days it has added more than 73,000 thousand cases. Experts have experts have attributed the surge in infections to easing of restrictions and movement of migrants besides increased testing capacity.

“Those who are asymptomatic or are in presymptomatic stage will pass through screening mechanisms and may reach areas where there have been minimal or less cases,” AIIMS Director, Randeep Guleria said.

He said there was a need for more intense surveillance and monitoring in areas where migrants have returned to contain the spread of the disease. If proper social distancing and hand hygiene is not maintained at a time when people are out on roads, the coronavirus infection will transmit much faster, he said.

However, the government has claimed that the recovery rate in the country has been constantly improving on a daily basis. The health ministry has said,”The doubling time of COVID-19 cases has improved to 15.4 days in the last three days, while the recovery rate has shot up to 47.40 per cent.”

Globally, close to 60 lakh people have tested positive for the dreaded virus infection ever since it was first reported in China last December, while more than 3.65 lakh have lost their lives. The US is the worst hit country with close to 17.5 lakh cases and over 1.02 lakh fatalities.