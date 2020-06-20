New Delhi: With cases close to 4,00,000-mark, Coronavirus has created havoc across India. For the last nine days, there is a steady rise in cases as the country registered more than 10,000 cases each day. On Saturday, a record spike of 14,516 COVID-19 cases was witnessed, which pushed the total tally to 3,95,048. The death toll, on the other hand, inched closer to 13,000-mark with 375 new fatalities. Also Read - Bengaluru Planetarium Cancels Public View of Solar Eclipse Inside Complex, Will Webcast LIVE Instead Amid COVID-19

From June 1 till June 20, the country recorded 2,04,513 instances of the disease with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh being the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. After the US, Brazil and Russia, India has become the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic. However, in terms of death toll, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll. Also Read - International Yoga Day: From Jennifer Aniston to Robert Downey Jr, HERE Are 10 Hollywood Celebrities Who Practice Yoga

Of the total 12,948 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 5,893 fatalities followed by Delhi with 2,035 deaths, Gujarat with 1,618, Tamil Nadu with 666, West Bengal with 529, Madhya Pradesh with 495, Uttar Pradesh with 488, Rajasthan with 333 and Telangana with 198 deaths. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Govt Cancels Class X Examinations, Students to be Promoted to Next Grade

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the Mumbai-headquartered Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it has launched antiviral drug favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases at a price of about Rs 103 per tablet. The drug will be available as a 200 mg tablet at a maximum retail price of Rs 3,500 for a strip of 34 tablets, the company said, adding FabiFlu is the first oral favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19.

It is a prescription-based medication, with recommended dose being 1,800 mg twice daily on day one, followed by 800 mg twice daily up to day 14, it added.

Here are the key developments of the week:

No Lockdown 5 or 6

Earlier on June 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear to the state Chief Ministers that there will be no lockdown 5 or 6 — the unlock phase has already begun. There is no going back. He urged the CMs to think of Unlock 2.0 or the next phases of unlocking.

Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews COVID-19 Situation in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review the coronavirus situation in the national capital region including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad as the cases continue to rise. The Home Minister asked state health officials to submit detailed information regarding hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, ICU & ambulances available with them & their plan to augment these resources by 15 July in order to devise a common strategy to battle out the viral infection in the capital region.

Delhi Issues Advisory to Hospitals

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Saturday issued an order directing hospitals and medical institutions to recall their staff (who are on leave) to report for duty on an immediate basis as coronavirus cases in the national capital continue to rise.

Notably, Delhi is the third worst-hit Indian state due to COVID-19 after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The capital city has more than 50,000 cases, while over 2,000 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far.

Mandatory 5-day Institutional Quarantine For COVID-19 Patients Rolled Back in National Capital

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s order mandating a five-day institutional quarantine for anyone testing positive for coronavirus in the capital city was withdrawn on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Baijal stated that only those positive cases that do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation.

AP Govt Cancels Class X Examinations:

The Andhra Pradesh government decided not to conduct 10th class exams in the wake coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to reporters, State Education Minister A Suresh said that the government has cancelled AP SSC (class X) public examinations and has decided to promote students to the next grade in the view of COVID-19. Apart from that the advanced supplementary and improvement examinations for Intermediate (Class XI and X11) students, slated from July 11, were also being cancelled.

Centre Urges States to Follow Karnataka Model

Amid rising number of cases, the Centre asked all states to follow the Karnataka model, which is based on intensive contact tracing and door-to-door survey.