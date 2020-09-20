New Delhi: India’s tally of coronavirus cases surpassed the 54 lakh-mark after another significant single-day spike of 92,605 fresh infections. The death toll, on the other hand, reached 86,752 as 1,133 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Coronavirus: Wearing Eyeglasses Can Protect You From COVID-19?

On the positive side, 43,03,043 patients were recuperated, following which the recovery rate climbed to 79.68 per cent. Data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the fatality rate has come down to 1.61 per cent, Also Read - School Reopening News: This State Has Decided to Resume All Classes Simultaneously | Here's When And How

“India’s COVID-19 case tally crosses 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases & 1,133 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated an 86,752 deaths”, said Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Angle: Four NCB Members And One Accused Test Positive For COVID-19

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that 6,36,61,060 samples tested till Sept 19. Of these, 12,06,806 samples were tested yesterday, the medical body said.

Here are the top developments:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting with the chief ministers of seven worst-hit states next week to review the situation. According to reports, the meeting is likely to be held on September 23.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 11,89,815 cases, including 32,216 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 38 people have succumbed to the dreaded novel coronavirus in Delhi, taking the death toll to 4,945. Besides, 4,071 fresh infections have been reported, following which the total tally has crossed 2.42 lakh-mark.

Amid rising number of coronavirus cases, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in 11 districts of the state—- Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur.

In a bid to maintain social distancing following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Western Railway has decided to increase the number of daily special suburban services in Mumbai from 350 to 500 from Monday, September 21.

Taj Mahal, and the Agra Fort, are all set to reopen from Monday, after an unprecedented closure of six months, due to COVID-19 pandemic.