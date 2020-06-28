New Delhi: With the highest single-day spike of 19,906 cases and 410 fatalities, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 5,28,859 and the death toll reached 16,095. Of the total cases, 2,03,051 active cases and 3,09,713 cured/discharged. The recovery rate, on the other hand, stood at above 58 per cent. Also Read - Coronavirus Latest News: These 8 States Account For Majority of Cases, Fatalities Across The Country | Full List Here

Meanwhile, the samples tested in the last 24 hours have increased to 2,31,095 taking the total cumulative number of samples tested, as on date, to 82,27,802. India now has 1,026 diagnostic labs dedicated to Covid-19. This includes 741 in the government sector and 285 private labs," the health ministry had said in a statement.

It had also said that eight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of active Covid-19 cases and also accounted for 87 per cent deaths due to the viral infection.

“It was mentioned that presently eight states – Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal – contribute 85.5 percent active case load and 87 percent total deaths in India,” the statement read.

Here are the top developments:

A recovery rate of 84.04 per cent from COVID-19 in Agra has been achieved after a multi-pronged attack on the virus, with a sustained focus on over 60 containment and buffer zones. In the past 24 hours, 12 new cases increased the tally to 1,196, while the number of patients discharged rose to 1,009 after 18 were sent home on Saturday following recovery. The number of deaths was 85. District Magistrate P.N. Singh said the number of active cases now was 103. So far 21,113 samples have been collected.

Central teams comprising epidemiologists, public health experts and a senior joint secretary level officer have been formed to aid the COVID-19 hit states in their fight against the pandemic. Another central team is visiting Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana to take stock of Covid-19 situation in these states.

With the highest single-day jump of 1,087 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Telangana’s tally crossed 13,000, overtaking Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. With 13,436 cases, Telangana has now climbed to the eighth position in the list of states with most cases.