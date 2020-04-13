New Delhi: Amid the growing concern over coronavirus pandemic, a Kerala minister has claimed that the state’s COVID-19 curve has started to flatten as the number of active cases has started to decline. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown: India Women Hockey Coach Sjoerd Marijne Writing Book, Players Improving Language Skills

At present, there are 194 COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala, besides 179 who have been cured. There are 1,16,125 under observation at homes and 816 are in various hospitals in the state. The state has not reported a single death in past week. Also Read - 'Your Grass Needs a Mow Rockstar' - Michael Vaughan's Cheeky Reply to Ravindra Jadeja's Sword-Wielding Video

“COVID-19 curve of Kerala has started to flatten. The active cases for the last one week has declined. The recovered cases (green curve) will cross the yellow curve soon,” tweeted Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. Also Read - 39 People Including Doctor, Nurses at Delhi’s Max Hospital in Self-Quarantine as 2 Patients Test +VE For COVID-19

According to the experts, aggressive testing and contact tracing have helped Kerala in successfully fighting the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc across the country.

Besides, Amitabh Kant, the CEO of Niti Aayog has also lauded the state over its efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19.

“My compliments to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the people of Kerala for the remarkable handling of #COVID-19 Its daily discharges far exceed daily new infections. It has restricted secondary spread and while international mortality rate is 5.75, rate in Kerala is mere 0.58 with just 2 deaths,” tweeted Mr Kant.

Earlier in the day, in a special state cabinet meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram, the government has decided to take a call on extending the lockdown in the state only after the decision of the Centre.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took stock of the present situation and the steps taken to combat the spread of Covid-19, which have so far been done well in the state.