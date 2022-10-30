COVID 19 Latest Update: The XBB subvariant of Covid-19’s Omicron variant is fast emerging as the dominant in India, with nine states reporting cases of it and Tamil Nadu topping the number, according to news agency IANS. International research organisation GISIAD, that has been monitoring the changes in the virus, has reported that there were 380 confirmed cases of XBB in India. Tamil Nadu has reported 175 cases, followed by West Bengal with 103 cases.Also Read - Canada Health Authorities Confirm 21,810 New COVID Cases In A Week

COVID 19 UPDATE: STATES THAT HAVE DETECTED XBB VARIANT

The other states that have detected XBB virus are:

Odisha (35) Maharashtra (21) Delhi (18) Puducherry (16) Karnataka (9) Gujarat (2) Rajasthan (1)

ALL ABOUT XBB COVID VARIANT

XBB COVID variant was first detected in Singapore in August. Since then, XBB variant has been reported in 17 countries across the world.

About 55 per cent of infection stemmed from the XBB strain – a hybrid of Omicron’s BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub-variants – in Singapore, the country’s health department said.

There has been no evidence of XBB subvariant causing more severe illness than previous variants. XBB strain is also known as BA.2.10.

“Local data in the last two weeks shows that XBB cases are estimated to have a 30 per cent lower risk of hospitalisation compared to Omicron BA.5 variant cases,” Singapore’s health ministry said.

No increase in COVID-19 deaths have been observed over the past month in Singapore. XBB has reportedly demonstrated characteristics that it is dominating over all other sub-variants.

It has been detected in many parts of the world but in Singapore is rising very fast – within three weeks from nothing, it is now over half of all the daily cases, country’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

Not much is known about XBB variant. This new variant may evade immunity as researchers in China have "found that XBB can elude the protective antibodies generated by a breakthrough BA.5 infection", according to a report by Washington Post. Booster shots, however, remain the "best tool" to fight the disease and its mutations at this point.