Chandigarh: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration on Monday issued an advisory to people to wear face masks in the crowded place. "Considering the increasing number of COVID cases in some of the States and UTs, all the residents of UT Chandigarh are advised to wear face masks in the crowded places," the Chandigarh Health Department said in a statement.

On April 5, amid the continuous decline in COVID-19, the Chandigarh administration lifted all the remaining COVID-19 restrictions including the wearing of masks in public places.

Earlier today, the Haryana government and Uttar Pradesh governments had made it mandatory to wear face masks in some of districts where cases COVID cases are rising.